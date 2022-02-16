ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State looking to save season against Alabama team that once ignited it

By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar gathers his thoughts before a Jan. 15 homecourt game against Alabama. He scored a game-high 24 points in a 78-76 victory. Kevin Snyder | Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State’s season was headed in the right direction the last time it played Alabama. Tonight, State will look to save its season in the rematch.

MSU (14-10, 5-6 SEC) defeated Alabama 78-76 a month ago for its lone Quadrant 1 win of the season. With a plethora of opportunities for more ahead, it appeared as though Mississippi State’s tournament expectations would be achieved.

Instead, State has lost six of eight games with both wins (home against Ole Miss and South Carolina) qualifying as Quadrant 3.

Mississippi State now has seven games left with only three serving as Quadrant 1 opportunities. The rest serve as games it just can’t afford to lose.

That quest begins in Tuscaloosa against an inconsistent Alabama team capable of turning it up at any moment.

Alabama has losses to Davidson, Missouri and Georgia on its resume, but sits at No. 23 in the NET thanks to six Quadrant 1 victories.

The Crimson Tide are on a two-game winning streak after prevailing in a high-scoring effort at Ole Miss before winning a tight battle against Arkansas on Saturday.

The Bulldogs took the first meeting in Starkville thanks to a typical performance from point guard Iverson Molinar. His 24 points paced both teams and a 43-32 edge in rebounding proved Mississippi State the tougher team that night.

Molinar’s efforts were supported by his fellow guard Shakeel Moore who scored 15 points.

However, Moore has scored just 16 points in his previous five games combined.

Moore was replaced in the starting lineup on Saturday in a loss at LSU as head coach Ben Howland instead started Rocket Watts.

Watts and Moore combined for just three points in the outing, sparking Howland to give freshman guard Cam Carter his first minutes (four) in two weeks.

As for who will start alongside Molinar against Alabama, Howland says he hasn't made a decision. But he hopes facing the Crimson Tide again could help Moore find a groove.

Regardless of who it is, Howland says, getting a consistent No. 2 for Molinar is crucial.

"Iverson’s playing really, really good at both ends of the floor for us and has been the most consistent player on our team all year long," Howland said. "I really think he’s having a fantastic year, and we’ve got to get some help."

Howland said he anticipates Carter garnering more minutes moving forward as State desperately looks for a spark to ignite a final tournament push.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
