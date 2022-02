Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MORE CERTAIN – Long-duration storm with two distinct pieces – Snow totals could be more than a foot in north-central Minnesota – Wind will be a factor – Lowest impact in blizzard-weary northern MN LESS CERTAIN – Exact storm path and totals – Southern extent of plowable snow Monday – Potential for very light mix in southern MN UPDATE (3 p.m.): The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warning for much of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. The warning is slated to be in effect from midnight Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday...

