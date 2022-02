Click here to read the full article. “Halo” has been renewed for a second season by Paramount Plus, in advance of the series premiere of the long-anticipated video game adaptation on March 24. David Wiener — who created “Brave New World” and was a co-executive producer on “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Homecoming” — is also officially joining the series as executive producer and showrunner, which was first reported on Feb 1. The early renewal is a strong vote of confidence for the adaptation of Microsoft’s $6 billion-dollar blockbuster gaming franchise for the Xbox, which has been in the works as...

