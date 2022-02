Rue 21 will open a new location this spring in Barton Creek Square, located at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin. The new store will be located across from Men’s Wearhouse on the lower level of the mall. The casual apparel store offers options for men, women and plus size individuals, and it sells a variety of accessories, including jewelry, bags, sunglasses, belts and more. No phone number is available at this time. www.rue21.com/store.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO