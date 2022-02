If you're looking for a large – but not too large – monitor with a stylish design and a good all-round specification, Huawei has an attractive option in the shape of its 28.2-inch, 4k-resolution MateView. It's not the most affordable monitor around, with an RRP of £599.99 in the UK and €699.99 in Europe. However, it's currently available at a £100/€100 discount, which helps. Like many Huawei products, the MateView is not available in the US at the time of writing. Discounted UK/EU prices translate to around $680.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO