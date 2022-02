When it comes to politics at the Montana Statehouse, Jim Keane can scrap and claw with the best of them. The sometimes fiery, always pragmatic Democrat from Butte has been fighting for jobs, Butte and all of southwest Montana in the Legislature for 22 years, and frankly, he thrives in the high-stakes chaos that saturates every legislative session.

BUTTE, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO