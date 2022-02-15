ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Judge is first Latina nominated to California's high court

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eFXpKKA00

An appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants was nominated Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court.

Justice Patricia Guerrero, 50, of San Diego, grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as a federal prosecutor, law firm partner, Superior Court judge and now sits on the 4th District Court of Appeal.

"Her extraordinary journey and nomination to serve as the first Latina justice on the bench of our state’s highest court is an inspiration to all of us and a testament to the California Dream’s promise of opportunity for all to thrive, regardless of background or ZIP code,” Newsom said in a statement.

If confirmed, Guerrero would fill the vacancy left in October when Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar stepped down to become president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Cuéllar was nominated to the court by former Gov. Jerry Brown, also a Democrat.

The seven member court is currently made up of four justices nominated by Democrats and two by Republicans. Another Brown nominee, Justice Leondra Kruger, is being considered by President Joe Biden to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nomination was praised by advocacy groups who pushed Newsom to appoint a Latina when Cuéllar announced he would step down in September. Guerrero's name was mentioned at the time as a possible candidate for the opening.

Newsom has made diversity on the bench a priority. In 2020, he nominated the first openly gay justice, Martin Jenkins, who is the third Black person to serve on the court.

Guerrero said in a statement she was “deeply honored” to be selected and if confirmed would "make a positive impact on the lives of Californians across the state.”

“I didn’t get here alone,” Guerrero said in a video. “I stand on the shoulders of my parents and my grandparents who came to this country for better opportunities for their children. I think it’s important for people to see that … they can achieve whatever dreams they want with opportunity and hard work.”

Guerrero's grandfather came to the U.S. from the Mexican state of Sonora and got residency through a sponsor, she said. When her father arrived, he initially worked picking crops. Her mother, who recently died from breast cancer, emphasized the importance of reading and education and said there were no limitations on what her children could accomplish.

Guerrero worked at a grocery store as a teen and was co-valedictorian at her high school. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford Law School.

Newsom said Guerrero is well-regarded with a “keen legal mind” and a wide range of experiences. She has written opinions protecting consumer and individual rights, while upholding the constitutional rights of criminal defendants.

Despite the growing influence of Latinos, who make up the largest racial or ethnic group of California's nearly 40 million residents, no Latina has served in a statewide constitutional office or as U.S. senator, said Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA's Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

Latinas sit on high courts in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New York and Texas, Diaz said.

“Latinas make up nearly 20 percent of California’s population, but we are underrepresented in nearly every industry, including the California judiciary,” said Sen. María Elena Durazo, chair of California Latino Legislative Caucus. “When Latinas are absent from this critical branch of government, our experiences and perspectives are excluded, and this ripples throughout our communities in so many other ways.”

Retired California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno noted that Guerrero would also bring some geographical diversity to the court. The Imperial Valley, an impoverished agricultural region that borders Mexico and Arizona is an often forgotten part of the state.

“With her extensive experience handling complex litigation matters, intellectual rigor and commitment to fairness and equality, Justice Guerrero is well-equipped to navigate the most complex legal issues in our court system and will make an excellent addition to our state’s highest court," Moreno said.

Guerrero's nomination will be submitted to the State Bar’s Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and must be confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

The Commission is made up of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice of the state Court of Appeal Manuel A. Ramirez.

Guerrero would receive a salary of $274,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement Sunday. The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the statement. The Queen is triple vaccinated,...
WORLD
Reuters

Canada's capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Russia and Belarus extend military drills; Biden cancels Delaware trip

MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defence ministry announced, in a step U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said made him more worried about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry said...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
California Society
State
Arizona State
Local
California Government
City
Sonora, CA
The Hill

US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Leondra Kruger
Person
Patricia Guerrero
Person
Gavin Newsom
Fox News

Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally

The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

550K+
Followers
136K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy