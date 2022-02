The announcement Friday that the College Football Playoff will remain at four teams until at least 2026 was a good-news-bad-news kind of deal. First, the bad news: Like the dad who turns the car around on a long-awaited family vacation because the Fuddruckers next to the hotel changed its hours, the people in charge of college football are letting the small details sabotage the big picture.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 34 MINUTES AGO