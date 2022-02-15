ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

What the Sandy Hook settlement with a major gun manufacturer might mean for gun control

By John Yang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour....

The Conversation U.S.

Why $73 million Sandy Hook settlement is unlikely to unleash a flood of lawsuits against gun-makers

Families of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a historic US$73 million settlement with gun-maker Remington Arms. The Feb. 15, 2022, deal marks the first time a firearms manufacturer has settled a lawsuit brought by gun violence victims since Congress granted the industry sweeping immunity from civil liability in 2005.
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
MSNBC

Sandy Hook families achieve major legal victory against gun maker

Alex Wagner reports on the novel legal strategy used by nine families of people killed in the gun massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School to sue Remington, the gun manufacturer responsible for the weapon used, that has resulted in a $73 million settlement and the right to expose what the families learned about the gun maker's marketing strategy.Feb. 16, 2022.
Washington Post

The Sandy Hook settlement offers a roadmap for holding the gun industry accountable

When some of the families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting sued the manufacturer that marketed the assault rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six adults, some legal experts said they had no chance of prevailing. Congress, after all, had granted the gun industry unprecedented protection from liability. But having suffered unimaginable tragedy, the families pressed ahead. The result was a remarkable victory that puts the gun industry on notice that it can now be held accountable for shootings committed with its products.
The New Yorker

The Sandy Hook Settlement with Remington and the Road Ahead on Gun Violence

More than nine years have passed since a young man carrying a Bushmaster XM15-E2S—an AR-15-style rifle—murdered twenty first graders and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut. (Before going to the school, he also killed his mother.) And it’s been more than seven years since the day, in December, 2014, when the families of nine of those victims and a survivor filed suit against the gun’s manufacturer, which had advertised the weapon with marketing materials that, according to one of the plaintiffs’ filings, “continued to exploit the fantasy of an all-conquering lone gunman, proclaiming: ‘Forces of opposition, bow down. You are single-handedly outnumbered.’ ” Until recently, that might as well have been the taunting message from gun manufacturers to anyone trying to hold them to account; they had considered themselves all but immune, thanks to a 2005 law, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or P.L.C.A.A., which gives the industry special protections against most civil suits. And yet the families have won an extraordinary victory: a settlement that includes a payment of seventy-three million dollars and, perhaps more important, which will make possible the release of internal company documents. Those documents promise to lay bare the calculations that gun merchants make when they seek out customers for military-style guns. That could potentially hurt more than the money.
CBS News

Biden administration proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green card applications

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would limit the number of public benefits that can weigh against immigrants applying for permanent U.S. residency, or green cards. Under the proposal, U.S. immigration caseworkers would only consider participation in income assistance programs like Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance...
Mic

The $72 million Sandy Hook settlement could set a game-changing precedent for gun cases

Nearly a decade after a lone gunman murdered 26 people — the majority of them just 6 and 7 years old — at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the families of the victims were granted a measure of closure this week, after the firearm manufacturer behind the primary weapon used in the massacre agreed to a massive financial settlement for its role in one of the most horrific instances of gun violence in American history.
Washington Examiner

FBI and Secret Service warn about ransomware-as-a-service gang

Cyberattackers are using BlackByte, a ransomware-as-a-service group, to target critical infrastructure in the United States, including government facilities, financial institutions, and the agriculture industry, according to a recent advisory from the FBI and Secret Service. The BlackByte group had dropped out of sight for a few weeks, but as of...
The Independent

Civil rights lawyer calls for police who singled out Black teen in mall fight to be fired

A prominent civil rights lawyer is warning “this is how our children become hashtags”, after video went viral of New Jersey police officers breaking up a fist fight and pinning a Black teenager to the ground in handcuffs while the white boy with whom he was fighting isn’t restrained.“They should be relieved of their duties if they believe this is good policing … because this is how our children become hashtags,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump told The New York Post on Saturday. “When you see that video it’s just shocking because it underscores what we’ve been saying all...
NBC News

Sandy Hook-Remington gun marketing settlement shows how to fight gun companies

The announcement earlier this week of a landmark $73 million settlement with the families of nine of those killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, might seem to be a cynical exchange of money for avoidance of admitting culpability. After all, in paying out what’s believed to be the largest sum ever to a gun manufacturer in a mass shooting, Remington Arms, the company that made and marketed the assault weapon used in the mass murder of 26 people, including 20 first graders, made no mention of liability.
