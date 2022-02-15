ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

THE POPCAST Episode 8: The Rise of Music Streaming Services

By Alicia Kobasic
bgfalconmedia.com
 4 days ago

Thank you for checking out the Podcast! If you like what you heard...

www.bgfalconmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF.com

6 free streaming platforms for you, as other services prices rise

(WJBF) – In 2022, streaming services are what people rely on to be entertained at home. Whether you’re casually watching HULU along with your cable or if all you watch is streamable programming, there’s a strong chance that there’s some sort of streaming service in your life.
TV & VIDEOS
WSB Radio

TV study: LGBTQ characters rise in number with streaming

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — LGBTQ representation on scripted TV series has grown along with the footprint of streaming services, according to an annual study by the advocacy group GLAAD. "TV is leading entertainment in telling LGBTQ stories," Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Increasingly Popular Streaming Service Sees Huge Jump in Hours Streamed

Streaming service Tubi saw a huge jump in viewership last year, and some experts think it might signal a shift in the whole industry. Tubi reported that the total streaming hours on its platform rose by 40 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a report by Deadline. Even more interestingly, the streaming industry saw users shifting away from subscription memberships and towards free, ad-supported services like Tubi and Peacock, which are proving to be very profitable.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming Services#The Next Episode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Neil Young, Joni Mitchell’s Streaming Numbers Rise After Pulling Music From Spotify

After removing their music from Spotify’s streaming service, legendary musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have both seen a rise in sales and streaming numbers. On Jan. 24, Young first demanded that Spotify take his music off their streaming service. The 76-year-old wanted his music removed in protest of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He explained that Rogan’s podcast has shared misinformation pertaining to Covid-19 and the vaccine. The artist gave Spotify the ultimatum that it’s either his music or Rogan’s podcast, but they couldn’t keep both.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Tiny Harris Defends King Harris’ New Music

T.I. and Tiny Harris opened up a lot on television. Tiny Harris and T.I. were able to create a hit reality show from their family life. “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” had a good run until the couple’s marriage hit a rough patch. T.I. was accused of cheating. And he had been romantically linked to an actress despite being married to Tiny. As tension between them worsened, Tiny made moves to end the marriage. So they decided to also put an end to their show. However, they were able to save their marriage. And they came back with “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” So the show had added closer glimpses into the family life of Toya Johnson, LeToya Luckett, and Monica. However, the show came to a screeching halt after T.I. and Tiny were accused of s*x trafficking. An investigation was opened and it was determined that the couple would not be charged. However, their daughter Zonnique Pullins said that the accusations alone are responsible for the show’s cancelation.
MUSIC
Washington Times

Streaming services hike prices again

Once seen as a cheaper alternative to cable, several streaming platforms keep raising their prices. Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix are all raising their rates as they gain more market share with more people joining the cut-the-cord movement. Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime to...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

The 6 Best TV Live Streaming Services of 2022

First-time customers can receive a Chromecast device for non-smart TVs. A great choice for fans of the Hallmark and Lifetime Channels. Live TV streaming services offer a very similar experience to cable TV without the years-long contracts and astronomical price tags. They usually achieve this by providing a more tailored selection of networks that cater to specific tastes, rather than a cable package’s 700+ channels full of content you’ll never watch.
NFL
TechSpot

Apple classical music streaming service launch appears imminent

Bottom line: Apple last summer purchased streaming service Primephonic to improve the classical music experience for Apple Music subscribers. We still don't know for sure if the service will be a standalone app or reside within the existing Apple Music app, but evidence seems to suggest the former. The company...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy