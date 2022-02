The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Disaster Assistance is offering funds to help those affected by January flooding in the Chehalis River Basin and beyond. “They’re low-interest government loans for businesses of all sizes, nonprofits … as well as for homeowners or renters,” said Barbara Nitis, public information officer with the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance. “People who qualify are those who during the incident of Jan. 5 to Jan. 16 have suffered any type of physical damage.”

