ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Painting Looted by Nazis Returned to Jewish Family After 80 Years

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Brussels museum has returned a painting to the great-grandchildren of its original owners, a Jewish couple who fled Germany in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

Amira Newman
4d ago

well it's about time this painting was returned but so sad that the original family isn't here to accept it.

Reply
3
Related
Washington Post

The Jewish commando who rescued his parents from a Nazi concentration camp

Manfred Gans had been waiting for this moment for the whole war, and now that it was here, he was stuck on desk duty. He had done his best since fleeing Nazi Germany in 1938 to keep track of his parents as they tried to escape the Nazis, and he had vowed to himself that he would rescue them as soon as he could. It was probably impossible, he knew, but as a highly trained British commando, it was slightly less impossible for him than just about anyone else on the planet.
POLITICS
Smithonian

Meet the ‘Most Important’ Jewish Woman in Medieval England

When Licoricia of Winchester, an English moneylender who counted among her clients Henry III and members of his court, was found murdered in her home in 1277, news of her death circulated widely, even reaching Jewish communities in Germany. The level of interest generated by Licoricia’s killing reflected her unique position in medieval English society: “She was Jewish, she was rich [and] she was a woman,” biographer Rebecca Abrams tells Catherine Pepinster of Religion News Service (RNS). “All three might have led to her death.”
SOCIETY
KTVZ

Families discover fate of long lost Dutch Jewish children who perished at Nazis’ Sobibor

Relatives of four Dutch children killed by the Nazis have described their sadness after being told their identity tags were found in the ruins of a death camp. The extermination camp at Sobibor, in Nazi-occupied Poland, was established in March 1942 and shut down in late 1943 following a prisoners’ uprising. Some 250,000 Jews died there, according to the World Holocaust Remembrance Center at Yad Vashem.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovis Corinth
San Francisco Chronicle

What white Americans need to learn from Germany about handling our brutal history of racism

In 1938, only days after Kristallnacht, a night when the Nazis destroyed synagogues and stores and murdered Jews, my mother and grandfather fled Germany for the safety of the United States. Other family members and friends were not so lucky. My mother already had U.S. visas in place that made her escape possible. Those who didn’t have permission to travel stayed behind — and were killed in the Holocaust.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Art#Jews#Berlin#Jewish#Un German
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthal's Extinction May Be Caused By an Entirely Different Reason

The concept that modern people killed off Neanderthals as soon as they arrived from Africa is challenged by discoveries. Homo sapiens existed in western Europe some 54,000 years ago, according to the discovery of a child's teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France. In other words, the...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

I found harrowing lost letter from Holocaust victim who escaped Auschwitz death train & I delivered it 76 years on

A LETTER written by a woman who jumped from a train to escape being taken to Auschwitz was delivered to her relative - some 76 years after it was written. Ilse Loewenberg survived the Holocaust but after the war wrote to her sister to give her the devastating news the rest of the family were among the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis.
GERMANY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
South Africa
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Paintings
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

Jesus's cross was broken into pieces and fragments of wood were dispersed all over the world

Picture by Joseolgon; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The relic of the True Cross refers to the actual cross used for Jesus's crucifixion. The story of the True Cross which may very well be a legend states that the True Cross was hidden after Jesus's death. It was not until 326 CE that Empress Helena traveled to the Holy Land to search for the cross and other relics pertaining to Jesus.
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
800K+
Followers
83K+
Post
753M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy