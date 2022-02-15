Painting Looted by Nazis Returned to Jewish Family After 80 Years
A Brussels museum has returned a painting to the great-grandchildren of its original owners, a Jewish couple who fled Germany in...www.newsweek.com
A Brussels museum has returned a painting to the great-grandchildren of its original owners, a Jewish couple who fled Germany in...www.newsweek.com
well it's about time this painting was returned but so sad that the original family isn't here to accept it.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 10