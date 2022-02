Arkansas Women’s Golf is set to tee off its spring season on Sunday, February 20, as Head Coach Shauna Taylor’s squad heads to Florida for the 2022 Moon Golf Invitational. The Hogs won’t coast to start the new season, though, as the field at the event is loaded – Arkansas will be joined by eight other programs ranked in the top-25, including No. 9 Alabama, No. 17 Auburn, No. 15 Baylor, No. 19 Duke, No. 7 Florida, No. 21 LSU, No. 3 South Carolina and No. 8 Virginia.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO