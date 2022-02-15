Democrats consider successor for Coleman’s seat

GUILFORD COUNTY — At least four Democrats have expressed interest in the District 7 Guilford County Board of Commissioners seat left open by the death last month of longtime Democratic Commissioner Carolyn Coleman.

District 7 members of the Guilford County Democratic Party will meet Thursday night to consider a successor to fill Coleman’s unexpired term through early December. The Democratic-leaning district covers eastern Greensboro and Pleasant Garden.

Coleman, a longtime civil rights and social justice advocate, died at the age of 79. She served as the District 7 commissioner for nearly 20 years.

As of Tuesday, those who had expressed interest in the commissioner’s seat were Deborah Ford, Anthony Izzard, Frankie Jones Jr. and Douglas “Rick” Morton, according to an email sent out by the Guilford County Democratic Party.

More candidates could express interest, said Katie Kirkpatrick, chairwoman of the county party.

“Nominations are always open to come from the floor during the meeting Thursday night,” Kirkpatrick told The High Point Enterprise.

The Guilford County Democratic Party will recommend a nominee to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners have the final say on the appointment, but historically the commissioners have accepted the nominees for unexpired terms made by both major political parties.

Before Coleman’s death, Democrats held a 6-3 advantage on the board. Only a Democrat can be appointed since the seat was held by a Democratic commissioner.

The District 7 seat is one of five Guilford County Board of Commissioners races that county voters will settle in the Nov. 8 general election, with the winners taking the oath of office at the first meeting in December to serve a four-year term.

