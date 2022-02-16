The Extreme Steps China Took to Make Enough Fake Snow for the Olympics

For years, I have been telling people that pairs is the most exciting and most difficult discipline in figure skating. I must admit, I am severely biased here. For most of my figure skating career, I competed in pairs with my younger sister, and I have a bit of a chip on my shoulder that pairs skating has always been ignored. Perhaps that’s been because, in the United States, pairs has been our weakest discipline; the U.S. has never won gold in the event, and our last Olympic medal of any color was a bronze in 1988. It is sometimes hard to find TV coverage of international pairs events, with networks preferring to air the women’s and men’s disciplines instead. But at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, pairs is finally getting its moment to shine. This year, pairs is the final figure skating event to compete, a complete switch from the way things usually go. In fact, until these Games, pairs has been the first of the four disciplines to conclude at every Olympics since 1976. Each cycle, I felt like they were just trying to get us out of the way so they could get to the events people really cared about. But this year, it’s the pairs who are the headliners.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO