New Paltz, NY

Popular New Paltz Bar to Possible Reopen as ‘Lemon Squeeze’?

By CJ McIntyre
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Out with the old in with the new. We told you last year that after 34 years of business and operating under two different names, Foley's Square Pub and Murphy's the bar/restaurant located at 107 Main street in the heart of New Paltz was closing. The prime real estate...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

 

Hudson Valley Post

The 8 Best Public Dog Parks in the Hudson Valley

If you've listened to me for even one second on WRRV, you've heard me mention my new puppy, Arthur. My wife and I have had him for just five weeks and we are already neck-deep in anything canine related. Doggy daycare? Researched and ranked. Finding out which local predators could harm our little fluffball? Done. But as he gets older, our sights are turning to the next step in his socialization: dog parks.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New Restaurant Opening at Former Chuck E. Cheese in Middletown, NY

Construction has reportedly begun on a new restaurant opening soon at former Chuck E. Cheese in Middletown. It's been nearly 5 years since the closing of Chuck E. Cheese in the Orange Plaza in Middletown. A sign had been up in the window for some time now advertising a restaurant coming soon, and it looks like soon is finally becoming reality as there have been reports of construction finally beginning at the former Chuck E. Cheese spot.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Ed Carroll
Hudson Valley Post

Walkway Over The Hudson Executive Director Retiring

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park announced earlier this week that an Executive Director would be stepping down after 12 years. Now, I absolutely love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically. I even walked it for over 80 straight days in a row some years back, while trying to reach a goal. I hoped to do at least 100 days, but just couldn't make it happen. Maybe I'll try again in the future.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Blockbuster Stores Today [Gallery]

If you're anything like me, back in the day a trip to rent movies at a local Blockbuster video store was an event and after watching the new documentary on Netflix, The Last Blockbuster, we had to stroll down memory lane together. If you haven't watched the "doc" yet, I...
BEND, OR
#Planning Board#Food Drink#Square Pub
Hudson Valley Post

This Popular Hudson Valley Farmers Market is Open All Year

Here we are, smack in the middle of February. Are you missing the warmth, the sunshine, the flowers, and summer fruits? Yeah, me too. But if you’re missing the local farmers markets, here’s some good news to pass along. There is one very popular farmers market here in the Hudson Valley that’s open all year. Even in the dead of winter.
BEACON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Is Gifting of Cannabis Still Considered Illegal in New York?

There have been so many questions regarding marijuana use in New York State since starting the process of legalization of recreational use in the state. While the process will be ongoing until you can legally walk into a dispensary and purchase recreational products, there are a few people that New York State has been citing for doing something illegal.
POLITICS
Hudson Valley Post

DEC Warns of Illegal Seafood Sales Found Across New York State

The DEC patrolled New York State and recently seized seafood across the state "because of the high potential to spread disease." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced illegal seafood sales in the Hudson Valley and across the state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's...
RETAIL
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

