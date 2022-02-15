ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Public Records - 2/16/2022

El Reno Tribune
 3 days ago

LAWSUITS Discover Bank vs. Debbie Martindale for $5,631.66...

www.elrenotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Public Records#Lawsuits Discover Bank
WTAJ

Union Representative speaks to Blair County Prison Board

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A union representative spoke to the Blair County Prison Board at their monthly meeting regarding the frustrations of not being included in any safety meeting discussions. Dave Carey, the 83 district representative for the American Federation for State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), attended the board meeting Thursday expressing his frustrations […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Department of Labor announces grants to help workers apply for unemployment insurance benefits

U.S. Department of Labor announced the allocation of $15 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pilot a program to help workers apply for unemployment insurance benefits. The Department will select five states for the UI Navigator pilot, each receiving $3 million. The states will use that money to partner with labor unions and community organizations to assist claimants in applying for unemployment insurance benefits.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy