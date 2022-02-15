Public Records - 2/16/2022

THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
The IRS has faced an onslaught of glitches and delays over the course of the last year. Regardless, the government agency did share when Outsiders might expect to receive their tax refunds. That said, it all depends on when you file and the accuracy of your information. Read on to learn about estimated refund dates.
– Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced more than $116 million in funding for seven Homekey projects across the state. The seven new projects will provide 387 housing units for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Since the Governor announced a $2.75 billion extension of Homekey in September...
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A union representative spoke to the Blair County Prison Board at their monthly meeting regarding the frustrations of not being included in any safety meeting discussions. Dave Carey, the 83 district representative for the American Federation for State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), attended the board meeting Thursday expressing his frustrations […]
Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to increase police presence within the transit system in response to an increase in crime on the subway. This comes as subway crimes were reportedly up 65% compared to this time last year. One instance happened last month, in which a 40-year-old woman was...
U.S. Department of Labor announced the allocation of $15 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pilot a program to help workers apply for unemployment insurance benefits. The Department will select five states for the UI Navigator pilot, each receiving $3 million. The states will use that money to partner with labor unions and community organizations to assist claimants in applying for unemployment insurance benefits.
