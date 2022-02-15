ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauquier County, VA

‘Highly pathogenic’ bird flu could spike egg, chicken and turkey prices

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQJIl_0eFXfPqn00

(NEXSTAR) – The USDA is warning a “highly pathogenic avian influenza” the agency has already identified in three states could spread rapidly and wreak havoc on the poultry industry if it’s not contained.

Last week the bird flu was found in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, as well as a backyard flock of birds in Fauquier County, Virginia, the United States Department of Agriculture said in a press release Monday.

The virus was also identified in a group of commercial turkeys in Dubois County, Indiana, earlier this month. All 29,000 turkeys in that flock were killed to prevent the spread of the virus.

The same fate seems to be planned for the affected chickens in Kentucky and Virginia identified last week. “State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease,” said the agency.

Brace yourself: Grocery prices are about to go through the roof — again

Birds from either flock “will not enter the food system,” the USDA added.

If the virus spreads widely and starts to impact more commercial poultry farms, the price of eggs, chicken and turkey would likely be affected. That would be bad news for consumers already facing inflated food prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found food prices were up 7% in January 2022 compared to one year prior.

A 2015 outbreak of avian influenza led producers to kill 33 million egg-laying hens in Iowa, the nation’s leading egg producer, and 9 million birds in Minnesota, the nation’s leading turkey producer, with smaller outbreaks in Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The disease caused egg and turkey prices across the country to soar for months, with the cost of eggs up 61% at one point and prices for boneless, skinless turkey breasts rising 75% between May and July 2015.

“It’s definitely considered a period of high risk now that we have a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the commercial poultry industry,” said Dr. Denise Heard, a poultry veterinarian and vice president of research for the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association. “I feel positive that we can tackle this situation better and I have my fingers crossed that this will be an isolated case, however, I would hope for the best and be prepared for the worst.”

There have been no confirmed cases of the avian influenza infecting humans, the USDA said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Mahomes defends fiancée Brittany Matthews after video from basketball game

LUBBOCK, Texas (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came to the defense of his fiancé, Brittany Matthews, after they were spotted sitting courtside at a Texas Tech basketball game on Wednesday. Barstool Sports posted a video and a blog post about the interaction between Mahomes and Matthews, saying that the two were arguing […]
KSN News

Wichita woman sentenced in man’s shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was convicted in November 2021 of shooting and killing a Wichita man has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison. Forty-three-year-old Amber Kay Ahrens appeared before a Sedgwick County judge Wednesday, where she was handed the sentence. Originally, she had pleaded not guilty to the charges […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man charged with two Wichita murders on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man accused of murdering two people on Super Bowl Sunday made his first appearance in court on Friday and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Sunday. Officers from the […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Fauquier County, VA
Business
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
Local
Virginia Business
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
County
Fauquier County, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
State
Nebraska State
AOL Corp

U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu at Kentucky chicken farm

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A commercial chicken flock in Kentucky with 240,000 birds tested positive for a highly lethal form of avian flu, officials said on Monday, widening an outbreak that threatens the U.S. poultry industry. Infections in the chickens being raised for meat will likely trigger more restrictions on U.S....
KENTUCKY STATE
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN News

Wichita police arrest man with highly-customized AK-47, three other guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A search warrant executed by the Wichita Police Department on Wednesday resulted in one person being arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm. Nineteen-year-old Alejandro Morales was allegedly booked on three counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team located Morales leaving in […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Turkey#Chicken Breast#Influenza Virus#Nexstar#State
KSN News

Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters northwest of Kansas City, Kansas, who were called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car’s trunk. Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson Correctional Facility escapee found and arrested

BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — An escapee from Hutchinson Correctional Facility has been found, arrested, and turned back over to the Kansas Department of Corrections. 29-year-old Gabriel Sanchez Jr. was found by Bentley police just west of Bentley when the silver Pontiac van he was driving got stuck. Bentley police tell KSN that he was found […]
BENTLEY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
KSN News

Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in armed robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita and the Wichita Police Department are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Kwik Shop at 21st and Oliver Street in Wichita. According to WPD, on Jan. 28 around 4:55 a.m., a man described in his 40s or 50s entered the Kwik Shop, pulled out a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Another arrest for shooting outside NW Wichita Dillons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a second man in connection with a shooting in the Dillons parking lot at 21st and Maize Road one week ago. Police booked 28-year-old Diego Briceno into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery; reckless bodily harm with a deadly weapon, criminal possession […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy