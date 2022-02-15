ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Blood Drive by Rye High Leo Club is Thursday, February 24th

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rye High School LEOs club, a student leadership club and a chartered...

myrye.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19

LONDON — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday. The queen, 95, “is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the statement said. “She will continue to receive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Canada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday smashed the windows of vehicles abandoned in the downtown core of the capital to search and tow them away, and city workers cleaned up trash after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rye, NY
Society
City
Hewlett, NY
City
Rye, NY
Fox News

Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Fox News

Winter Olympics 2022 final medal tally

The Winter Olympics have come to an end after two weeks of dramatic competition in Beijing. Norway is going home with the most medals and most gold medals. It’s the third straight Games where they’ve at least tied or led in gold medals. The United States finished behind...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Leos#Rye High Leo Club#The Rye City Lions Club#American Red Cross
The Hill

US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy