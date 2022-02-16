45 Spring Recipes That Call for a Trip to the Farmers Market

There's nothing more disheartening than the feeling that a cold (or worse!) is coming on, prefacing a host of unpleasant symptoms, such as fever, sweats, runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing and cough. But you can take heart in the fact that there's a slew of products out there that can help you power through when you're feeling particularly under the weather, from popular home remedies for a sore throat, like a good old-fashioned throat spray or a heating pad for ultra-sore muscles to extra-soft facial tissues for a rubbed-raw nose. With the right products to use while sick, you can make the next 24 to 48 hours of feeling like garbage a heck of a lot more bearable. We scoured the web, read reviews, looked at ratings and spoke to health professionals for their input on 20 of the best items to comfort you when you're feeling ill.
Comments / 0