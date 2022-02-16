ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

45 Spring Recipes That Call for a Trip to the Farmers Market

By Katherine Gillen
purewow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day you’re huddled on your couch with a mug of chicken noodle; the next, it’s pushing 50 degrees and the trees are getting ready to bloom. Ahh, spring. We can’t decide what we love more: your thawing temps or your farmers market selection of tender greens, asparagus and strawberries (to...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

8 Instant Pot Soup Recipes

Thanks to the Instant Pot, making soup from scratch is a million times easier & quicker than ever before. HERE ARE 8 INSTANT POT SOUP RECIPES YOU CAN MAKE IN NO TIME. Bonus, you can make it vegan by using vegetable broth instead of chicken. 2. KETO INSTANT POT. SAUSAGE-KALE...
RECIPES
The Ringer

‘Recipe Club’ Season 2 Call to Action

It’s a special message from Chris Ying: Recipe Club is coming back! And this time, we’re taking requests. If you have a treasured and/or perplexing recipe involving one of the elements mentioned here, this is the moment to send it over to thefixer@majordomomedia.com. Full episodes arriving next month.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Fresh Quiche Recipe Is Perfect to Make For Any Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Right when we’re looking to spice up our breakfast repertoire, Martha Stewart comes out with another mouth-watering recipe for us to dive into. On Feb. 19, Stewart posted a video from her time on PBS’ Martha Bakes with the caption, “This easy-to-make quiche is full of fragrant herbs and makes the perfect first course or brunch meal.”
RECIPES
Daily Californian

We should stop calling recipes ‘healthy’

Often, the more we use a word, the more elusive its meaning becomes. Such is surely the case with the word “healthy.” When trying to pin down exactly what the term means, you might seek out so-called “healthy recipes.” You don’t have to look far to find a slew of them online, and our website is no exception. These recipes earn their badge of health in a myriad of ways. Some of them are plant based, vegetarian or vegan. Others swap out perfectly harmless ingredients for their exotic — and often, more expensive — counterparts (i.e, flour for almond flour or sugar for monk fruit).
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Grilling#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink
deseret.com

McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?. You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S. A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain. “The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Itemlive.com

Salem Farmers’ Market seeks vendors for summer

SALEM — Salem Main Streets is accepting applications for local farmers and food vendors to participate in the city’s farmers’ market for the 2022 summer season.  The farmers’ market will The post Salem Farmers’ Market seeks vendors for summer appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA
WNDU

Antique Artisan Market returns to SB Farmer’s Market

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the snow falling on Saturday, Michiana residents checked out the Antique Artisan Market at the South Bend Farmer’s Market. There was a great turnout of families and couples supporting the local vendors at the historic venue that showcased unique treasures and homemade food.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BRProud

Destination Louisiane: Red Stick Farmers Market

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — While the pandemic put a strain on organizations, downtown Baton Rouge is once again coming back to life on Saturday mornings thanks to the Red Stick Farmers Market. Established in 1996, the market was born out of a school project by student Chris Campany, who was working toward his Master’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
travelnoire.com

5 Spring Break Girls Trips For Non-Drinkers

Ski in, ski out at the “chateau-style” Alyeska Ski Resort just outside of Girdwood, Alaska. Even if you don’t ski, there’s plenty to do. First, you and your friends can go shopping. Find treasures by local creators at the shops at Alyeska. Second, spend an afternoon at the spa getting massages and facials.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

5 Reasons to Try the Acekool Air Fryer Oven Instead of a Basket Air Fryer

You’ve been daydreaming about buying an air fryer for months, and who could blame you? They’re a hands-off (and oil-free) way to make all your favorite foods and snacks impeccably crispy, like roasted potatoes, wings, veggie chips and even fried Oreos. But before you buy that teeny-tiny bucket air fryer you’ve been eyeing, consider the Acekool Air Fryer, a convection oven-style appliance that can cook dinner for a crowd without missing a beat, unlike most small bucket air fryers. Read on for our honest review.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Candle Warmers Are Trending—Here Are 8 That Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing

Our house doesn't properly feel like a home until it's been well-cleaned and then scented with our favorite candle or design-forward diffuser. While we love the wide variety of candles we've collected, we were given pause when we thought about the danger of open flame (according to CozyBerry, every year 18,600 house fires are caused by candles). That's when we discovered candle warmers, the way to safely enjoy our candles in a soot-free, stable manner.
ELECTRONICS
purewow.com

This Is the Luxury Furniture Trend You Should Try in 2022, According To a Home Editor

So we've seen vintage-inspired furniture trends like Newstalgia and Avant Basic blowing up Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. Yet, I have to admit: This all feels a little transient, yeah? Don’t get me wrong—I’m here for the nostalgic look. Not only is it edgy and retro in all the right ways, but it can bring a warm, sentimental aura to your home (which is something we all need as we enter yet another year of this COVID-19 carnival). But before you redo everything to fit an of-the-moment aesthetic, I'd like to encourage you to ease into things with one statement piece. Particularly, a piece of furniture that's trending yet has timeless lines, so you can update its surroundings—new paint, new accessories—and a decade later, it still feels fresh. Intrigued? Welcome to the wonderful world of jewel tones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Salon

On the promise and joy found in the cookbook section of used bookstores

There's something really special about the promise found in the cookbook section of a used bookstore. I love trawling through the shelves and pulling out random titles. Some are busts, while some are absolute hidden gems, indicative of a particular time and place. For instance, my family and I vacation...
RECIPES
purewow.com

20 Things That Will Comfort You When You're Sick and Feel Like Absolute Garbage

There's nothing more disheartening than the feeling that a cold (or worse!) is coming on, prefacing a host of unpleasant symptoms, such as fever, sweats, runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing and cough. But you can take heart in the fact that there's a slew of products out there that can help you power through when you're feeling particularly under the weather, from popular home remedies for a sore throat, like a good old-fashioned throat spray or a heating pad for ultra-sore muscles to extra-soft facial tissues for a rubbed-raw nose. With the right products to use while sick, you can make the next 24 to 48 hours of feeling like garbage a heck of a lot more bearable.﻿ ﻿﻿We scoured the web, read reviews, looked at ratings and spoke to health professionals for their input on ﻿﻿20 of the best items to comfort you when you're feeling ill.
HEALTH
purewow.com

30 Cherry Dessert Recipes to Try, from Classic Pie to Decadent Cheesecake Brownies

What’s juicy, tart, sweet and pairs equally well with chocolate and vanilla? If you guessed cherries, we like the way you think. The stone fruit might be in season in summer, but we dream of cherry pie, cheesecake and cookies year-round. Whether you’re a sour cherry stan or a Bing BFF, here are 30 cherry desserts—like chocolate cherry cookies and bourbon cherry crisp—you should add to your to-bake list.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
purewow.com

30 Easy Irish-Inspired Recipes to Try at Home

Your St. Patrick’s Day menu has the same usual suspects every year: corned beef, boiled potatoes and cabbage. While we’re always down for that classic combo, there are tons of other easy Irish-inspired recipes to try. Take your taste buds on an adventure with 30 festive ideas that are just right for the 17th.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy