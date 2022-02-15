Children sleeping in CPS offices won’t end unless Texas officials take bolder action, lawyers say

AUSTIN — Texas is in danger of simply slapping a Band-Aid on “the ongoing tragedy” of kids sleeping in Child Protective Services offices and won’t cure root causes unless it acts with more urgency and taps some of the state’s huge budget surplus for improvements to foster and kinship care, two lawyers for plaintiff children in a long-running lawsuit said Monday.

Reacting to a new filing by two state agencies in U.S. District Court in Corpus Christi, plaintiffs’ lawyers Marcia Robinson Lowry and Paul Yetter labeled the state’s response to an expert panel’s recommendations deficient.

In a news release, the lawyers voiced “concern about the state’s lack of commitment and evasive language” in its reply to the expert panel.

“The state has not responded with the sense of urgency that this crisis demands,’’ said Lowry, executive director of the New York nonprofit A Better Childhood and co-counsel in the suit.

“They have agreed to create new positions, hold meetings and to study issues, but this is a time to take specific steps to create placements and services for children who are currently being shipped out of state or placed in highly inappropriate facilities in state. These children in the state’s custody are not being kept safe, and this is an ongoing tragedy that the state needs to remedy as quickly as it can.”

Statewide, 221 youth spent at least two consecutive nights at a CPS office, hotel or other makeshift facility in January — compared with 148 a year earlier and just 13 in January 2020.

Spokesmen for the Department of Family and Protective Services, parent agency of CPS, and the Health and Human Services Commission, which is responsible for licensing and regulating foster-care providers, did not comment when asked about Lowry and Yetter’s concerns.

One child advocacy group, Texans Care for Children, welcomed the state’s agreement in the filing to adopt some of the experts’ recommendations.

“Rather than making kids in foster care wait until after the 2023 legislative session for some of these reforms, it will be critical for Governor [Greg] Abbott and legislative leaders to give the green light to move forward now on the expert panel’s recommendations like pooling funding across agencies to ensure trauma-informed services and supports for families are quickly accessible,” said Kate Murphy, the group’s expert on child-welfare policy.

Leaders also should provide emergency funding to give more financial support to grandparents and others providing kinship care, which allows children who’ve been removed from birth families to stay with someone they know, Murphy said.

Referring to how Abbott and GOP legislative leaders responded to an earlier crisis over poor investigations and high caseworker turnover at CPS by granting $12,000 raises to 6,000 front-line workers, she added, “We are optimistic the governor and Legislature will work with the agencies to ensure they can move forward quickly, just as they did with CPS caseworker salaries in 2016.”

Recurring problem

Since the late 2000s, Texas has experienced on-again, off-again shortages of foster care beds.

All parties to the nearly 11-year-old, class-action suit over conditions in the state’s system of long-term foster care agree that children removed from their birth families because of maltreatment should be housed in homes with trained foster parents — and if that’s not possible, humanely operated congregate-care settings.

Instead, on any given night, a persistently high number — 200 or more — sleep on cots in state office buildings, in hotel rooms and on mattresses pitched in church meeting halls because of what Abbott, the two state agencies and plaintiffs’ lawyers agreed in late October are “ongoing gaps in appropriate services and placements in Texas.”

In their response to the expert panel’s recommendations, the commission and the protective services department agreed to create an interagency team by the end of this month that will oversee fixes to the problem of children without placements, or CWOPs.

The team will be led by a high-level protective services official soon to be designated. The three experts, in a report issued Jan. 10, said it should be a person who can “cut through the bureaucracy.”

By March 30, the department said it will comply with another of the expert panel’s recommendations — to hire a clinical coordinator in each of 11 regions. That person will try to ensure that children lacking placements receive mental health therapies they need and stop bouncing back from foster homes, residential treatment centers and emergency shelters into CWOP status.

The department also agreed, in each of the four regions that have the most CWOPs, to hire a community liaison. That employee will “build community capacity to prevent placements in unlicensed care and to transition children out of unlicensed care into safe settings,” said the state agencies’ response. And they agreed to study how, last year, Texas made out-of-state placements of children in CPS’ care more than 2,100 times — and to develop a plan to bring them home.

To fulfill one of the panel’s recommendations, which called for technical assistance to the department’s top brass, The Deckinga Group has been tapped as the consultant. That group, led by former assistant protective services commissioner for CPS Audrey Deckinga, has been retained through Casey Family Programs, a group that provides services to child welfare systems without charge.

‘Business as usual’

Plaintiffs’ lawyers, though, were especially unhappy with how, on the more expensive items, the state agencies stressed how they lack authority or money to commit to launching new programs.

In effect, the commission and the department played “Mother, may I” with the Legislature and with provider groups on recommendations that would expand the kinds of high-quality placements that are in short supply, boost financial support for kinship caregivers and build out the state’s inadequate system of mental health care for children, the children’s lawyers said.

“The state should do whatever it takes, including exploring the use of the state’s significant surplus funds, to increase funding for kinship care and secure funding and resources to capitalize on the promise of the mental health programs identified by the expert panel,” Yetter said. He was referring to $12 billion of unspent discretionary state revenue that is expected to pile up by Aug. 31, 2023, although lawmakers would have to vote to bust a constitutional spending cap to draw down more than $4.4 billion of it. “It is in everyone’s interest — at the state and local level — to solve this crisis for Texas children,” he said.

Said Lowry, who has launched many class-action suits over foster care nationwide, “The state is not treating this as anything like an emergency.”

The two private law firms who worked on the case for free, and placed $5.5 million in fees they were awarded by U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack in trust, have repeatedly offered to let the state use the money to do things such as improve its antiquated child-welfare computer systems, only to be ignored.

In Monday’s response by the state agencies, though, they agreed for the second time in recent months to accept some of the money.

“We used the plaintiffs’ fee award, now held in trust for the children, to pay for the panel’s work,” explained Yetter, whose firm Yetter Coleman was awarded $4.5 million. Haynes and Boone of Dallas was awarded $1 million.

According to Kelly Darby, a Yetter spokeswoman, final bills by two of the three experts who are accepting compensation haven’t been received. But the rates charged by panel members were reasonable, she said.

On Monday, the commission and the department agreed to tap the attorney-fee money being held in trust again to keep one of the expert panel members working in a role with foster-care providers — reviewing what kind of safety record they must achieve before they can get off a heightened monitoring regimen that Jack ordered for shoddy ones and the sometimes-conflicting signals the two state agencies send to providers.

Lowry said the plaintiffs’ side doesn’t know yet which of the expert panel members will take on that assignment — Ann Stanley of Casey Family Programs, former Alabama child welfare official Paul Vincent or Judith Meltzer, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for the Study of Social Policy.

“It is ironic, though, that the state agreed to use the funds to pay neutral experts and are now agreeing only to the recommendations that would result in more meetings, more contractors and more bureaucratic positions, but nothing that would expand, or provide, different services and placements,” Lowry said. “Thus far, the state has only agreed to take any action ‘to the extent possible with existing resources and legislative authority.’ So that sounds pretty much like business as usual.”