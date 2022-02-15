ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Roughly 75 percent of DC residents support now-ended city vaccine mandate: poll

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjRoM_0eFXd2o900
© Associated Press/Patrick Semansky

Nearly 3 out of 4 D.C. residents said in a new Washington Post poll released on Tuesday that they are in favor of keeping the proof of vaccination coronavirus pandemic rule that Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) rescinded this week.

According to the survey, 74 percent of Washington residents said they supported the district-wide rule that required patrons to provide proof of vaccination when entering certain businesses such as restaurants, gyms and concert venues. Another 24 percent said they opposed the rule and the remaining 2 percent had no opinion.

Beginning on Jan. 15, certain District businesses were required to ask for proof of vaccination for all patrons over the age of 12. Businesses that were found to be ignoring this rule risked being fined.

However, Bowser announced during a press briefing on Monday that the District would be dropping the rule, citing a drop in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“We are in a much better place now,” she said.

D.C.'s indoor mask mandate on gyms, salons and bars will also expire on Feb. 28, WTOP reported.

However, masks will still be required in buildings such as schools, child care centers and libraries.

“What we know is that we have to be nimble, if something should change, like it changed in December, with a new, very contagious variant,” Bowser said. "I don’t think any of us can say here that there won’t be other variants that would require us to do something different. So just like when omicron presented itself, we adjusted our approach.”

The Washington Post poll also found that a majority of respondents — 63 percent — felt that Bowser had issued the "right amount" coronavirus restrictions while 16 percent said she issued too many and 19 percent said she had not issued enough.

The Washington Post poll was conducted from Feb. 2-14 and had a sample size of 904 adult D.C. residents. The results of the survey have a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Washington, D.C. Announces End to Mask, Vaccine Mandates

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser recently announced that the city will end its masking and vaccination requirements soon. Vaccination requirements to enter businesses or venues will end this week, while masking requirements will end district-wide on March 1. Bowser noted a significant decrease in cases as justification for the decision....
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

DC Is Ending Its Vaccination and Mask Mandates

DC’s vaccination mandate—which just went into place January 15—is ending tomorrow, February 15. Businesses with indoor venues will no longer be required to check a patron’s vaccination status, Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press conference on Monday. Businesses can enforce their own vaccine requirements as a condition of entry, if desired.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Washington Post#Wtop#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
PIX11

NYC vaccine mandate deadline Friday for city workers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City municipal workers who have not gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine could lose their jobs Friday, the deadline for the city’s vaccine mandate. Nearly 3,000 city workers, or roughly 1% of the workforce, are facing termination for refusing to meet the vaccine deadline. On Aug. 2, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

The Hill

480K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy