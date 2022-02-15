Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Timberwolves

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness), Gordon Hayward (left ankle), and Jalen McDaniels (left ankle) will be ruled out for tonight's game.

This will mark Martin's fifth straight missed game, McDaniels' 13th, and Hayward's fourth.

The Hornets and Timberwolves are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST on Bally Sports.

