PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – I think there’s a lot of good news in your forecast today. First off, there was a chance for snow showers this morning with some low visibility. Right Now: Warmest start to the day so far this week with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Alert: None Aware: Light rain is expected for the evening commute on Friday night. The rain changes over to snow showers on Saturday. Temperatures turn bitterly cold for Sunday and Monday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While many of the dynamics that I...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO