Missing Antioch man's body found: authorities

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Authorities say they have recovered and identified the body of a 24-year-old Antioch man who's been missing since walking away from a traffic crash in Libertyville more than three weeks ago.

In a news release, the village of Antioch confirmed that the body of Thomas "Tommy" Howe was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday afternoon, near Libertyville.

Divers searching the Des Plaines River. Photo credit Village of Antioch

The recovery comes after a kayaker on Friday saw a jacket along the river shoreline that matched the description of a garment Howe was last seen wearing, authorities said. Initial searches were made over the weekend.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Coroner’s Office will conduct an investigation into Howe’s death. No further information was available.

“We have been with the Howe family throughout their search for Tommy,” Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in the release. “This is a devastating time for them. The family will continue to be in our prayers.”

Howe was in a car accident Jan. 22 on I-94 near Libertyville and had not been seen since. His work cell phone was found in the Old School Forest Preserve in Lake County.