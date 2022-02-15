'Legally Blonde' Is Getting A Funko Pop! Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Funko is finally releasing a Legally Blonde collection and they are so cute you'll want to buy them all!

The collection features four figures of Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in some of her most iconic outfits from the movie.

There is the hot pink look, complete with the pink bag and glasses, the more casual faux fur jacket and sequined bikini top, and the very memorable bunny costume, which also comes in a special glittery edition.

This collection is just one of the new releases that Funko will be announcing during the 2022 Funko Fair.

The annual virtual event is one fans look forward to each year as it gives them insight into what new products will be hitting stores in the upcoming months. This year's event will be held from Feb. 15-18, and fans can follow Funko's social channels ( @originalfunko ) to keep up-to-date on all the exciting announcements.