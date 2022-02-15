ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

'Legally Blonde' Is Getting A Funko Pop! Collection

By Tanya Rad
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZKeS_0eFXc4ke00
Photo: Getty Images

Funko is finally releasing a Legally Blonde collection and they are so cute you'll want to buy them all!

The collection features four figures of Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in some of her most iconic outfits from the movie.

There is the hot pink look, complete with the pink bag and glasses, the more casual faux fur jacket and sequined bikini top, and the very memorable bunny costume, which also comes in a special glittery edition.

This collection is just one of the new releases that Funko will be announcing during the 2022 Funko Fair.

The annual virtual event is one fans look forward to each year as it gives them insight into what new products will be hitting stores in the upcoming months. This year's event will be held from Feb. 15-18, and fans can follow Funko's social channels ( @originalfunko ) to keep up-to-date on all the exciting announcements.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Jennifer Coolidge turned down a hot dog commercial after ‘Legally Blonde 2’

“Legally Blonde” fans will remember many iconic moments from the chick flick and its 2003 sequel. One particular scene from “Legally Blonde 2” — in which star Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods rocked a very patriotic look — Jennifer Coolidge’s character Paulette enthusiastically remarks on her red-white-and-blue ensemble: “Oh my God — you look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad.”
MOVIES
NBC Bay Area

Mindy Kaling Teases Jennifer Coolidge's ‘Really Juicy' Role in ‘Legally Blonde 3'

This makes us want to see "Legally Blonde 3" real bad!. Almost two years after Mindy Kaling was announced as the co-writer of the highly-anticipated sequel, the multi-hyphenate talent gave an update into her screenwriting process during an exclusive chat with E! News. While on the set of her PSA shoot with for PanCAN, an organization that aims to improve the lives of those impacted by pancreatic cancer, the ever-so busy star said that some aspects of the film are "still in development," though she does have plans for Jennifer Coolidge's iconic Paulette Parcelle character.
MOVIES
KELOLAND TV

Best Minions Funko Pop

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Funko Pop toys are small, cute and affordable collector figurines and toys. Minions are fictional creatures who arrived on the scene in the movie “Despicable Me.” Funko Pop Toys come in many different characters. Still, some of the best-loved ones are characters from the Stuart Minion series. All are collectibles and toys to be displayed and played with by children of all ages.
SHOPPING
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Kate Middleton’s New Hair Color—We're Stunned!

Kate Middleton has enjoyed a bright and glossy brunette hair coloring over the past several months, but to usher in the new year and the cold winter months the 40-year-old royal took a trip to the salon to try out a darker, uber shiny look. Straying from the long and flowing, perfectly coiffed curls she wore for her birthday photoshoot, January called for a shorter cut for Middleton as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legally Blonde#Funko Pop#Virtual Event#Originalfunko
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy