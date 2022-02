CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures across the area will continue to rise on Tuesday and highs will be back above 30. The National Weather Service’s forecast for tomorrow also calls for plenty of sunshine and light winds throughout the day. Cloud cover will increase later in the evening, as will winds, with overnight lows back in the 20s. Wednesday will be cloudy, windier and warmer with highs near 50 and wind gusts over 30 mph possible.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO