ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A gun in your carry-on? Some are calling for stiffer fines

By DAVID KOENIG
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a surge in guns being discovered at airport checkpoints, some security experts are suggesting higher fines and even putting violators on a no-fly list to prevent firearms from getting on planes. Airport screeners found 5,972 guns at checkpoints last year, easily breaking a record set in 2019 despite...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
thetrace.org

Young People Are More Likely to Carry Guns If They Believe Their Local Police Are Biased

NEW from THE TRACE: In disadvantaged areas, shootings cluster near gun shops, study finds. Researchers from Rutgers University used shooting and demographic data to explore the relationship between gun stores and violence between 2016 and 2018 in Atlanta. They found that shootings in neighborhoods with high rates of poverty and unemployment tended to cluster around gun shops. In better-off neighborhoods, the opposite was true: Gun stores almost seemed to repel shootings. The analysis suggests that the ways certain gun dealers increase access to firearms make disadvantaged neighborhoods more violent. “We hope our study redirects some focus to that point of origin rather than the necessary but significantly more difficult process of interrupting gun trafficking networks,” said Daniel Semenza, a Rutgers sociologist and the study’s lead author. The findings come as the Biden administration pursues a harder line against noncompliant gun dealers. Champe Barton has more on the study here.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KRQE News 13

Proposed bill would waive some criminal cases fines

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require courts to consider if a person can pay before imposing fines. House Bill 81 is sponsored by Representative Micaela Cadena. In criminal proceedings, if the court determines the defendant is unable to pay fines, they would be waived. The bill also prevents fees […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
The Independent

Lee Merritt is tired of fighting for dead Black people. That’s why he’s running for Texas attorney general

Lee Merritt is fed up with fighting for justice for dead Black people.Jordan Edwards. Atatiana Jefferson. Botham Jean. Marvin Scott. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Ronald Greene. The high-profile civil rights attorney has made his career in representing a long line of Black men and women who have died as a result of police brutality and racial violence.This last year, he became something of a household name representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black 25-year-old jogger who was chased through a Georgia neighbourhood and shot dead by three white men in February 2020.But, Mr Merritt says the more high-profile cases...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fbi#Carry On#House#Congress#Precheck#Republican
Bay Area Entertainer

I’m a mom, and I carry a gun.

I carry because I refuse to let myself or my children be a victim if there’s anything I can do to prevent it. I am a gun owner because I choose protection over fear, I will not be scared walking through a parking lot with two children.
SANTA FE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
CBS News

Biden administration proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green card applications

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would limit the number of public benefits that can weigh against immigrants applying for permanent U.S. residency, or green cards. Under the proposal, U.S. immigration caseworkers would only consider participation in income assistance programs like Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Herald

Chicago council to consider gang asset seizure proposal

CHICAGO -- Chicago authorities could seize street gang members' property under a proposed ordinance headed for a vote in the full City Council. The council's Public Safety Committee approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan 10-4 on Thursday, though several alderman expressed doubt it would actually lower crime as police and city officials claim.
CHICAGO, IL
Sun-Journal

Augusta officers will start carrying stun guns following policing discussion with council

AUGUSTA — City police officers have not been required to carry stun guns while on duty but they will be, the police chief said this week. The comment from Police Chief Jared Mills came during a City Council meeting Thursday night, during a wide-ranging discussion about policing policies including the use of lethal force, the use of stun guns and body cameras, and mental health training for officers. The policy talk was prompted by questions from a friend of the man killed by police while brandishing a knife at the Bread of Life Shelter last year.
AUGUSTA, ME
Daily Herald

How making bail determines your experience with our justice system

I was 19 years old when a car turned left in front of me without looking and I plowed into it. First responders placed me on a stretcher and loaded me into an ambulance. The police officer on the scene asked me for my license and registration. The contents of my purse had spilled in the backseat of my beat-up Buick Somerset on impact. I couldn't produce them.
HOUSING
Kool AM

Should Augusta Police Officers Be Required To Carry Stun Guns?

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills indicated in a City Council meeting last week that his officers will be required to carry stun guns while they are on active duty. According to a report by centralmaine.com, Mills also confirmed at that meeting that the Augusta Police Department currently has enough stun guns for each officer to carry one during their shift. Right now this is not mandatory, however, Mills said it will be.
AUGUSTA, ME
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
149K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy