ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Gregory Martin Matthews Obituary

Tullahoma News
 5 days ago

Gregory Martin Matthews was born on Jan. 31, 1953, to the late Matthew Ake...

www.tullahomanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest

OTTAWA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Sunday smashed the windows of vehicles abandoned in the downtown core of the capital to tow them away, and city workers cleaned up trash after two days of tense standoffs and 170 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa. Demonstrators had used...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Fox News

Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Hill

US Olympic figure skaters' appeal for medals denied

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday denied an appeal from U.S. figure skaters to receive the silver medals won in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The CAS said in a press release that a panel met on Saturday night in Beijing and decided to dismiss the team's appeal, adding that the decision "not to hold the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event" was still in effect.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tullahoma News

Comments / 0

Community Policy