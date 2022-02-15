From child actor to snowboard star, China's Su Yiming enjoying breakout Games

No matter the location, sport or season, every Olympics has breakout athletes. Many of these athletes turn into stalwarts in their respective sports, making appearances for Games to come. This year was no different. The 2022 Games saw breakout stars in almost every sport, ranging from freestyle skier Eileen Gu...
On the morning of February 7, residents in the Álvaro Obregón section of Cuauhtémoc in northern Mexico woke up to a horrible sight. In the early hours of the day, a flock of birds suddenly fell from the sky, and over a hundred of them dropped dead on the streets, a local news website reported.
Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
Surya Bonaly didn’t have any local role models who looked like her when she embarked on an ice skating career in the early 1990s while growing up in France. As a Black girl who was adopted from an orphanage in Nice by white parents, she would often look around the rink and realize she was the only skater of color at many events in Europe.
Don’t expect to catch Archie and Lilibet playing around Buckingham Palace anytime soon because Prince Harry said he doesn’t feel safe bringing his kids to the United Kingdom anymore. Prince Harry “does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him,”...
We’ve seen performances set to everything from Star Wars to Janet Jackson to Daft Punk at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the women’s free skate competition was treated to an unexpectedly punk needle drop during the Thursday (Feb. 17) night broadcast on NBC. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Trusova, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), nabbed a silver medal skating to the Stooges’ proto-punk classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” via the John McCrea cover that cropped up in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.
How did a YouTuber manage to become the richest man in the world for just a few minutes?. On Sunday (Feb. 13), 26-year-old U.K.-based internet personality Max Fosh uploaded a YouTube video titled "I Became The World’s Richest Man For 7 Minutes." And no, it wasn't clickbait. First, Max...
“That was nuts, man.” “Oh, bosh! “Get it down mate — yeaaaah!”. Planespotter Jerry Dyer from Big Jet TV became a minor celebrity Friday, as he live-streamed jets trying to land at London’s Heathrow Airport for his YouTube channel. The southern half of England was...
Eileen Gu won gold in the freeskiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday, raising her medal count to a record-breaking three in Beijing. She is the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at the same Games ― two gold, one silver. Gu, born in San Francisco but...
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is subsiding worldwide with a weekly 10% decrease in deaths and 21% in cases three months after the Omicron variant was first reported though two Asian nations, South Korea and Indonesia, are experiencing record daily infections. In the past seven days, global cases increased 12,787,862...
LAS VEGAS — Justin Bieber’s concert, scheduled for Las Vegas on Sunday night, was postponed after an outbreak of COVID-19 among the singer’s Justice World Tour team. The show, which was part of the “Justice World Tour,” was to be held at T-Mobile Arena, KTNV-TV reported. The show was rescheduled for June 28, the television station reported.
At vaccine mandate protests in Canberra last week, police used powerful loud-hailing devices called Long-Range Acoustic Devices (LRADs) to address protesters.
While some protesters claimed they were injured by the “sonic weapon”, those reports are inconsistent with what an LRAD can really do.
However, the claims highlight the importance of understanding new policing and crowd-control technologies such as LRADs, and how they are used.
What’s an LRAD?
The LRAD is device that can put out a highly directional “beam” of incredibly loud sound, up to 160 decibels (dB).
To understand how loud 160dB is, it’s important to understand that volume, or “sound pressure...
Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
