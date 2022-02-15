ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias First Comic Ever To Perform At Dodger Stadium

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles native Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias joins Jasmine Viel to...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Walter O’Malley Buys Land To Build Dodger Stadium

On Feb. 18, 1960, then-Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley finalized the purchase of land that would be used for the construction of Dodger Stadium. O’Malley paid a reported $494,000 for the property at Chavez Ravine, which was believed to be worth $92,000 at the time. The process...
MLB
HeySoCal

Win a trip to see Elton John’s final U.S. show at Dodger Stadium with this promotion

Today, Elton John AIDS Foundation and Prizeo announced they will be offering fans the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to attend global superstar Elton John’s final U.S. performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The giveaway will support Elton John AIDS Foundation—one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world—working to end the epidemic by 2030.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
musictimes.com

Dallas Good Dead at 48: 'The Sadies' Musician's Cause of Death Tragic

Dallas Good, popularly known as one of the members of the famed Canadian rock-western band The Sadies, has passed away at the age of 48. According to The U.S. Sun, the musician's cause of death is due to natural causes. The guitarist's good friend, Derek Emerson, spoke to Exclaim to...
MUSIC
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES

