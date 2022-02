The Cabinet and our Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSCs) are proud to partner with the Chabad of Kentucky and Project Friendship to open Friendship Closets in Hopkins and Warren counties to help children and families affected by December's tornadoes with clothing. To quote Secretary Eric Friedlander, "If there is one thing we have learned from the past couple years it's that whatever impacts anyone in the community impacts us all."

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO