When thinking back on some of the defining moments of LeBron James' career, his decision in 2010 cannot be looked over. After 7 seasons playing for his hometown Cavs, James announced his decision to bolt for the sunny beaches of Miami on live television, prompting a wave of media backlash at the time. He was called a traitor and a coward by fans, who saw his move as nothing short of a betrayal.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO