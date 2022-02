All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We first met Marsai Martin in 2014 through the sitcom Black-ish. She was only 10 years old then, but at 17, the young star has made headlines for her work both on and off the camera. In 2019, she created her own production company Genius Entertainment, and became the youngest-ever Hollywood executive producer with the release of her film Little.

