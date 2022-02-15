ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo ditches iconic ‘Siu’ celebration after breaking Man Utd goal drought with stunner against Brighton

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO ditched his famous Siu celebration as he ended a six-game goal drought against Brighton.

The Portuguese superstar went into the match having not found the back of the net since December - his longest run without a goal for 13 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wSh5_0eFXX97o00
Cristiano Ronaldo decided against doing his usual Siu celebration Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARnGL_0eFXX97o00
He slid on his knees before getting back to his feet and celebrating with the Man Utd fans Credit: Getty

But the former Real Madrid and Juventus man put an end to that disappointing spell with a superb strike in the 51st minute.

He drove at the heart of the Brighton defence before lashing a venomous low drive into the bottom corner.

Ronaldo immediately sprinted over to the Manchester United fans in the corner, but instead of doing his trademark celebration he opted to slide on his knees.

He then got back to his feet before punching the air, enjoying what was a crucial - and excellent - goal.

Speaking about the strike in his post-match press conference, manager Ralf Rangnick said: “It was an amazing goal. Not only an important one but an amazing goal.

“Overall it was also a good performance by Cristiano. Energetically he was online, he was always trying to help the other team-mates.

“I think in the last weeks that would be the best performance by him and it is very, very important for us.”

Man Utd went on to win the game 2-0 as a stoppage time strike from Bruno Fernandes made sure of the points.

Ronaldo later wrote on social media: "Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work.

"Everything else is just noise. Let's go Devils!"

But the Red Devils still came through some major scares when Jakub Moder was denied by a superb David De Gea save.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Former United striker Danny Welbeck also spurned a glorious chance from six yards out as the Seagulls were left to rue their missed opportunities.

The win take Man Utd into the top four of the Premier League table, two points above West Ham.

Next up for Rangnick's side is a trip to Leeds on Sunday, before they fly to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

