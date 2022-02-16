ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Paramount Plus Is Bringing 'South Park' Home -- but Not 'Yellowstone'

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Plus will reunite with some of the biggest shows and movies made by its parent company, including South Park and Showtime programming. But owner ViacomCBS was silent about bringing Yellowstone, the hit cowboy drama on the Paramount Network, over to stream on Paramount Plus, where it is conspicuously...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

A scandalous new Netflix serial killer thriller has everyone glued to their screens

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $40 Echo Show 5, $15 pillows, $20 sheets, more “I guess I always did dream of being famous.” Those are the first words we hear in the trailer for 2021’s Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, about an infamous female serial killer. “I didn’t take no crap from nobody. ‘Specially men.” As recounted in Netflix’s summary of this film — which is currently one of the top streaming titles on the platform — it tracks the life of Aileen Wuornos. Wuornos is a woman who married a yacht club president in 1976 and went on to cause...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Sheridan
geekspin

Where to watch Yellowstone season 1, 2, 3, and 4

Yellowstone wrapped up its 10-episode season 4 last January 2nd, amassing a new series high of 9.34 million viewers in its finale. The show’s viewership has significantly increased since it debuted on Paramount Network back in June 2018, so if you haven’t seen the series yet and are curious about what makes it a hit, here’s how you can catch up on the buzzy neo-Western drama.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
TV SERIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount Pictures#South Park#Tv Network#Paramount Plus#Showtime#The Paramount Network#The Walking Dead
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Will Rip Be Most Angry With When He Learns Beth’s Secret?

Ever since we learned the truth about Beth’s secret in “Yellowstone” Season 3, fans have been wondering when Rip Wheeler will find out. The secret in question is the fact that Beth can’t have children because she was sterilized as a teenager. At 14, she got pregnant with Rip’s baby and asked her brother Jamie to help her get an abortion. Jamie chose to take her to a clinic on a reservation so that people wouldn’t gossip about a Dutton getting an abortion. But Jamie never told Beth that one of the conditions of going there was that she had to be sterilized afterward.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Creator and Actor Taylor Sheridan Is Married to a Real Cowgirl

If you thought he was cool, just wait until you learn more about Taylor Sheridan's wife Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan. Sheridan is best known for helping to reinvigorate a love of the western genre with his Paramount Network show Yellowstone and hit films including Wind River and Hell or High Water. As his filmography shifted from supporting actor to renowned screenwriter, he had his wife Nicole by his side. A woman who loves the outdoors and Wild West just as much as her husband.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: We Have a Release Month for Season 4, Part 2

Although “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1 just dropped yesterday, fans are already clamoring for Part 2. Well, we have some good news for y’all then. One of the “Ozark” directors, Amanda Marsalis, revealed that Part 2 will drop sometime this May. So, we’re only a few short months away from the end of the Byrd family’s story. Netflix dropped the first seven episodes (Part 1) on Friday, Jan. 21.
TV SERIES
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

How to Watch “1883” Yellowstone prequel series, stream for free

The prequel to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone continues Sunday, January 30th. Watch new episodes of 1883 for free with a Paramount+ subscription (try it free). Featuring Sam Elliott and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 1883 chronicles the Dutton clan’s rugged and dangerous expedition through the Great Plains. An origin story to the hit drama series Yellowstone, the show details the family’s harrowing western migration, following the often bloodied, untamed trail to Montana. 1883 takes a deep dive into the Duttons’ family history, joining them as they flee a life of poverty in search of a better, more fulfilling future.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy