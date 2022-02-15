ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 critically injured in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

By Matt Christy
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6:05 p.m. in the 5800 block of Sebring Court at an apartment complex near the intersection of 59th Street and Georgetown Road.

Bloomington murder suspect shot victim ‘execution-style’ in apartment

Police confirmed a male victim was transported from the scene in critical condition. Police said a black vehicle was reportedly spotted fleeing the scene after the shooting.

At this time, police have not released any further information as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

