Conway police: Suspect in string of break-ins facing up to 45 criminal charges

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway say they arrested a man who faces up to 45 criminal charges tied to a string of break-ins late last year.

According to the Conway Police Department, officers were notified of several break-ins at Red Dot Storage on Museum Road in November, many on the same day.

Through their investigation, officers identified Bryan Keith Massey as a suspect in the case. During the investigation, officers located many of the missing items that the 40-year-old Massey is suspected of stealing and returned the items to their owners.

Among the charges Massey is facing include 15 counts of breaking or entering, 15 counts of theft of property, 14 counts of criminal mischief and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Massey is currently being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.