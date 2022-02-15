Watch Schmeichel send Carragher, Henry and Richards into hysterics with bold claim Man Utd can win Champions League

PETER SCHMEICHEL sent Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards into hysterics by boldly claiming Manchester United can win this season’s Champions League.

The footballers-turned-pundits were all on duty for American network CBS Sports on Tuesday night as Europe’s elite competition returned to action.

Peter Schmeichel's prediction that Man Utd can win the Champions League was met with laughter Credit: CBS Sports

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards were in hysterics following the Dane's comments Credit: CBS Sports

Thierry Henry also struggled to contain himself Credit: CBS Sports

The quartet were treated to a fine display of football from Manchester City, who thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0.

And they also witnessed two of this term’s favourites battle it out as Paris Saint-Germain secured a late win over Real Madrid.

However, talk quickly turned to United’s chances amid their dismal season under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The German oversaw a fortunate 2-0 win against Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday, ending a run of three games without victory.

And ex-Red Devil Schmeichel was soon put on the spot by his co-stars over whether Rangnick could emulate Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel by leading his underperforming side to the continent’s greatest prize.

When asked by Richards to give an ‘honest’ answer over whether United can win the Champions League this season, Schmeichel cried: “Yes!

“Of course I do! What kind of question is that?!”

It prompted Carragher, Henry and Richards to break down in fits of laughter, with the trio unable to comprehend Schmeichel’s response.

Carragher then cheekily chimed in, with the Liverpool icon quipping: “What kind of answer is that?!”

Should United stand any chance of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2008, they will have to get past Atletico Madrid next week.

Diego Simeone’s no-nonsense Spaniards are sure to prove stern opposition in the last 16, first leg tie at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But should United come through that unscathed, they could indeed start dreaming of a miracle charge towards European football’s holy grail.

