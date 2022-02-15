Defending champion McDowell tops 1st Daytona 500 practice

We had our first big wreck of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and it came pretty early in the action at the Daytona 500. With just three laps left to go in the first race of the 2022 season, there was a big collision between Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton and William Byron. Several other cars got caught up in the crash and were knocked out of the race.

