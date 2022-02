MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After yesterday’s prelims at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center, there was a bit of an expectation of success for the local teams. Needless to say, expectations became a reality, and after eleven events, seven of the top spots were taken by North Central West Virginia programs. The powerhouses: Morgantown, which ultimately took state runner-up and was propelled by four state titles from junior Caroline Riggs, and Buckhannon-Upshur, led by junior Cadence Vincent with three state titles of her own.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO