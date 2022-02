Depending on your current employment goals, these may be jobs to avoid in the Utica/Rome area of New York State. The time we live in right now is being called "The Great Resignation." Why? Many businesses have found themselves short-handed and adding positions left and right. The pandemic disrupted our workforce in a way we've never experienced before and gave people the time to reflect on just how much the job they were working, and if it really fit their needs. Some discovered that they really enjoyed the flexibility remote work gave them, while others took a serious look at their finances.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO