Elections

Friday is deadline for election letters

By Editor
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Friday is the deadline for letters to the editor...

theeagle.com

WITN

State lawmakers scramble to pass new redistricting maps by Friday deadline

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina legislators are rushing to assemble replacement redistricting maps to comply with a state Supreme Court ruling that found recently approved boundaries violated the constitution by giving Republicans outsized favoritism. The top Senate and House leaders say they expect committees to debate and vote on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reading Eagle

Letter: Former aide to lawmaker should not run elections

In Pennsylvania, county election directors are appointed, not elected, to ensure that the office is nonpartisan and above the political fray. But trust in our elections process is at an all-time low, despite abundant evidence to the contrary, because the former president and his minions keep telling us it’s not trustworthy.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beaver County Times

Letter: More coverage sought on attempts to overflow election

Every day we are hearing more and more about the corruption and efforts to overthrow a free and fair election by the former administration. Yet there is scant evidence in our paper about these vitally important issues. Why? I understand rising costs and decreasing circulation have reduced our once decent newspaper to a shell of its former self. Still I don't understand why they aren't covering this important threat to our democracy. Does The Times think that we can't understand these issues since 54% of adults in the United States have a literacy below the sixth-grade level? Their coverage of important issues in our democracy is a disgrace. We demand a higher level of competence from our information sources.
BEAVER, PA
Gothamist.com

Love a primary election? Deadline to change your party affiliation is Feb. 14

New York state voters who want to participate in the upcoming midterm primary elections can write a love letter to democracy in the form of changing their party affiliation. Voters have until Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14th, to change their party status. Those who want to update it online have until Friday, Feb. 11th.
ELECTIONS
Pantagraph

LETTER: Re-elect Michael as county clerk

I was pleased to hear that McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael will be running for re-election this year. As a long-time election judge, I can honestly say she has done an outstanding job. Over the years, she has streamlined, computerized and organized the entire task for all of us performing as election judges. It’s a long day but we are always equipped with all the necessary supplies, and she is just a phone call away if need assistance.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Republican control, kindergarten, elections

It appears that my greatest fears have come true. The state has been totally given up to the Republican Party and their moronic train of thought. We now are talking about giving landlords the ability to legally stick renters and buyers for background checks without any idea how to punish the “bad actors” who will no doubt come out of the woodwork. They now want the ability to intervene under the guise of “friend of the court” when the state is involved in a lawsuit, that they created due to the same legislature being dumb enough not to take the legal advice of the state’s Attorney General. Does the phrase “conflict of interest” mean anything?
BOISE, ID

