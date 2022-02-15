Friday is deadline for election letters

Every day we are hearing more and more about the corruption and efforts to overthrow a free and fair election by the former administration. Yet there is scant evidence in our paper about these vitally important issues. Why? I understand rising costs and decreasing circulation have reduced our once decent newspaper to a shell of its former self. Still I don't understand why they aren't covering this important threat to our democracy. Does The Times think that we can't understand these issues since 54% of adults in the United States have a literacy below the sixth-grade level? Their coverage of important issues in our democracy is a disgrace. We demand a higher level of competence from our information sources.

BEAVER, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO