On the Move: Rhonda White

Caleb is a proven leader with over seven years of experience in the construction industry, all in Austin. He has successfully delivered projects in a variety of market sectors, including healthcare, higher education, and hospitality, including the RiverSouth office building and the Omni Resort at Barton Creek additions and renovations. Prior to his construction career, he served for five years in the U.S. Marine Corps before earning his Construction Science degree from Texas A&M University.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO