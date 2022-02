Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is easily one of the world's most famous celebrity chefs. According to Star Chefs, although he was born in Japan, he moved to Lima, Peru after working at sushi bars in Tokyo and extensively traveled throughout Buenos Aires, Argentina, Alaska, and in Japan again. It wasn't until Matsuhisa opened his restaurant, Nobu, in Los Angeles in 1987 that his signature culinary style began to take shape. He was lauded by many throughout the 1990s and even opened a Nobu location in New York City after gaining Robert De Niro as a partner. It was there that he earned "Best New Restaurant" from the James Beard Foundation in 1995. By 1997, Matsuhisa had garnered his first Michelin star for Nobu London.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO