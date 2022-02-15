Oscars 2022: Twitter’s top fan-voted ‘cheer’ moment to be recognized in new category

LOS ANGELES — Oscar voting is no longer limited exclusively to the hallowed members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Twitter users can now vote on their favorite film of 2021, and a second campaign is slated to launch Feb. 24 to cast popular votes for the best “movie moment” of the year, Variety reported.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, the academy’s vice president of digital marketing, said in a prepared statement.

“The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love, and through these activations social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before,” she added.

While the academy attempted to tap the fan-favorite film in 2019, reaction to the move was lukewarm at best. The best “movie moment” votes, however, will constitute a new award category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Votes can also be submitted at the academy’s website, Variety confirmed.

The winners in both categories will be recognized during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

For now, Twitter users can cast their votes as many as 20 times per day for their favorite film of 2021 – whether it received an official Oscar nomination or not – by tweeting the title along with #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes. Meanwhile, #OscarsCheerMoment should accompany favorite movie moment votes beginning Feb. 24, and votes for both categories can be submitted through March 3.

According to Variety, three Twitter users who cast their votes for favorite film will be selected for an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles to present an Oscar award at next year’s award ceremony, and five users who cast #OscarsCheerMoment votes will receive tickets to a full year of free movies in a theater of their choice, streaming subscriptions and exclusive items from the Academy Museum Store.

The winning scenes will also be showcased during the March 27 ceremony, alongside fan tweets, THR reported.

“Twitter is the place to be during award shows, and the Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships, told THR.

“The idea that a movie fan might see their tweet during the Oscars broadcast is pretty epic, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the academy to bring this to life,” she added.

