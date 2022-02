DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is asking the state Legislature to approve millions of dollars in public safety measures that he says will make Colorado among the top 10 safest states. Right now, we’re number one for auto thefts, among the top five for repeat offenders, and we’re outpacing other states in violent crime. (credit: CBS) Polis said the pandemic and economy may be contributing factors, but the Colorado Association of Police Chiefs, County Sheriffs of Colorado and Colorado Fraternal Order of Police say the governor and lawmakers are partly to blame. “We’re meeting the challenge of rising crime head-on,” Polis said at...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO