Local storm tracker update

A cold low pressure system over northern California made its way through the area today. It brought colder temperatures, strong northerly winds and rain and mountain snow showers. Much more of the same is possible through tonight. A warming trend will develop across the region for the latter half of the work week as high pressure aloft builds in west of the state. Another weak weather system could affect the area early next week. Wild weather on Tuesday as we saw brief heavy downpours, some hail, mountain snow and gusty wind throughout the day.

