We keep receiving amazing deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Apple Watch Series 7 receiving $50 discounts on several variants. For instance, you can get the new 45mm model with a Starlight Aluminum Case and a Starlight Sport Band for $379 on its GPS-only model. The LTE model also gets the same amount of love, which means you can purchase one for $479. Of course, the smaller 41mm model will be more affordable on both its LTE and GPS-only models, as the first one will cost you $449, while the GPS variant sells for $350.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO