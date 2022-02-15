ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Boyd, acclaimed biographer of Zora Neale Hurston, dies at 58

By Emily Langer
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValerie Boyd, a journalist who chronicled the life of Zora Neale Hurston in a critically acclaimed biography and edited a forthcoming compilation of the journals of Alice Walker, thus illuminating African American women of letters from the Harlem Renaissance to the present day, died Feb. 12 at a hospital in Atlanta....

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The rocky road to love: Remembering Valerie Boyd

My introduction to the late esteemed writer, editor and teacher Valerie Boyd was about 30 years ago when, in a review in the pages of this very newspaper, she destroyed my second novel “Ugly Ways.” She ripped my second baby apart, eviscerating the child I had spent four years creating and nurturing. It wasn’t a bad review. It was a horrible review. The first one in print. In my hometown newspaper.
ATLANTA, GA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Remembering UGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd

Valerie Boyd thrived in many communities and was admired in all…teacher, writer, editor, mentor, confidant. Boyd, the Charlayne Hunter-Gault Distinguished Writer in Residence and director of the Master of Fine Arts in Narrative Nonfiction program at the University of Georgia, died Feb. 12, 2022. Perhaps her enduring legacy is...
JOURNALISM
The New Yorker

The Zora Neale Hurston We Don’t Talk About

“You are my idea of the world’s worst secretary,” the white woman once told the Black woman. But today she was saying, “Come on, Zora, with your car and let’s you and I go on a trip.” So Miss Fannie Hurst and Miss Zora Neale Hurston left the confines of Hurst’s West Sixty-seventh Street duplex and went driving. As Hurston writes, in an essay called “Fannie Hurst,” the two writers wound their way through Saratoga Springs and Ontario, stopping off at the Falls because Hurst begged it—“Zora, you must see this thing from the Canadian side.” Zora, loving a trip and, presumably, a paycheck, obliged. Hurst, as observed by Hurston, made immaturity a habit, “almost dancing up and down like a six-year-old putting something over on its elders.” But the trip showed Hurston another side, the artist “about to birth a book.” (The book, though Hurston doesn’t mention it, was likely “Imitation of Life.”) Hurst was “a blend of woman and author,” Hurston writes. “You can’t separate the two things in her case. Nature must have meant it to be that way.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

